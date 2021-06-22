Washington Heights residents can get into the Intrepid Museum for free right now

The offer is inspired by the new 'In the Heights' film.

In celebration of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights film debut, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is doing something nice for the Washington Heights community.

From now to Sunday, June 27, it's offering free museum admission with a photo ID with proof of residency in zip codes 10031, 10032, 10033, 10034 or 10040 that must be presented in person at the museum box office. The offer is limited to four tickets per identification.

Usually, tickets are $33 for adults and $24 for kids.

At the Intrepid Museum, you can see fighter ships and planes on a real aircraft carrier docked at Pier 86. The carrier fought in the Pacific during the ‘40s and withstood head-on attacks by Kamikaze planes and a torpedo strike. On board, you learn how naval officers lived on the massive ship with hands-on-displays of items used in everyday life and views of the lower living quarters, and an outdoor flight deck with an impressive assortment of fighter jets and helicopters.

The Intrepid Museum, which just restarted its seven days a week schedule, is open 10am-5pm.