New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
intrepid sea air and space museum
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Washington Heights residents can get into the Intrepid Museum for free right now

The offer is inspired by the new 'In the Heights' film.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

In celebration of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights film debut, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is doing something nice for the Washington Heights community.

From now to Sunday, June 27, it's offering free museum admission with a photo ID with proof of residency in zip codes 10031, 10032, 10033, 10034 or 10040 that must be presented in person at the museum box office. The offer is limited to four tickets per identification.

RECOMMENDED: Four real-life NYC locations you can see 'In the Heights'

Usually, tickets are $33 for adults and $24 for kids. 

At the Intrepid Museum, you can see fighter ships and planes on a real aircraft carrier docked at Pier 86. The carrier fought in the Pacific during the ‘40s and withstood head-on attacks by Kamikaze planes and a torpedo strike. On board, you learn how naval officers lived on the massive ship with hands-on-displays of items used in everyday life and views of the lower living quarters, and an outdoor flight deck with an impressive assortment of fighter jets and helicopters.

The Intrepid Museum, which just restarted its seven days a week schedule, is open 10am-5pm.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Reopening

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.