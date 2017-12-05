Washington Square Park's Christmas tree lighting is tomorrow

With all the Christmas tree pop-ups and tree lightings, New York is turning into a giant pine-scented air freshener. Even if you don't celebrate the jolly holiday, you can't deny that these symbols of Christmas cheer are beautiful.

Tomorrow night from 6pm to 7pm, one of our favorites—the tree in Washington Square Park—will be illuminated for the holiday season. The 45-foot, Vermont tree is positioned just south of the arch, and during the ceremony, Rob Susman's Brass Quartet invites you to join the band in singing some holiday carols while marveling at the sparkling lights.

We also heard that Santa Claus himself is making an appearance (damn, has he been busy). And he has candy canes!

