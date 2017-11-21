Here are the dates for every notable Christmas tree lighting ceremony in NYC

After you finish Thanksgiving dinner, you have full permission to start celebrating Christmas in NYC. The city is starting to look pretty festive already with all the Christmas lights and holiday markets popping up, but next week, you’ll be seeing a lot of decked out Christmas trees on display at many of the best NYC parks and attractions.
To make sure you don’t miss a single bulb or star being lit, we included the tree lighting dates for all the popular yuletide trees in New York (that we know of) below. Mark your calendars and start humming your favorite Christmas carols!
Nov 27: Lincoln Center
Nov 29: Rockefeller Center
Nov 30: Central Park
Nov 30: New York Stock Exchange
Dec 1: Winter Village at Bryant Park
Dec 2: Astoria Park
Dec 3: Park Avenue
Dec 3: Queens Botanical Garden
Dec 5: Forrest City New York tree-lighting at Metrotech
Dec 5: South Street Seaport
Dec 6: Washington Square Park
Dec 7: Madison Square Park
Dec 8: East Harlem Holiday tree
Dec 9: W. Harlem Piers Park
