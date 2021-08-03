As the old saying goes, one should generally not go chasing waterfalls. However, if said waterfall is a cascading virtual stunner flowing through one of the most iconic locations on the planet, well, you may want to give that rule a second thought. (At least for a quick shot for the ‘gram.)

The aforementioned unique digital waterfall was brought to Times Square by Samsung Electronics which unveiled the “Waterfall-NYC (2021)” art installation in partnership with d’strict on July 27. Giving visitors a break from the all-encompassing surrounding advertisements and noisy marketing blitz of the neighborhood, the soothing, 100-meter tall spectacle is similar to the recent similarly nautical <Whale #2>.



The display is part of Samsung and d’strict’s ongoing collaboration on digital art projects, developing content for the company’s Samsung Smart LED Signage.

“I am really excited to partner with d’strict to showcase their amazing visual creativity via the power of our unique displays,” said Harry Patz, SVP and GM of Samsung’s Display Division. “The cascading waterfall takes advantage of our vertical signage offering, which incorporates three screens at the bottom connected to one at the top to provide an immersive and compelling visual experience. The display has the highest peak brightness (9000 nits) of any in the industry, allowing visitors to enjoy vivid artwork even in bright daylight.”

The artwork is meant to highlight the power of public art to transcend spaces and boundaries and uses four vertical screens at One Times Square for a total of 350-feet of striking height. From now through August 21, the display will run in 60-minute increments every 2-4 minutes so you can check it out for yourself.

If you’re looking to take in some more digital art in NYC, try swinging by Kaleida Studio’s ongoing interactive exhibition at Time Out Market New York for more interactive virtual wonder.