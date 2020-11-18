New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
pizza rat
Image: @jonothonlyons

Watch a video of a human pizza rat in the subway

The classic viral clip now has a surreal remake.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

Earlier this week, a New Yorker with a flair for drama woke up, stared into a mirror and said, “Today’s the day. Today is the day I dress up like a giant rat and make my way to the N, Q, R, W platform to haul a giant fake slice of pizza up the stairs.” And so it was.

At least, that’s what we assumed happened after watching a new video that’s gone viral over the last 24 hours. In it, a rat-costumed performer with flexible knees reenacts the defining cinematic achievement of our time, “Pizza Rat.” 

As the rat person hauls their oversized pizza up the stairs using nothing but their prodigious jaw, a spectator is sent climbing over the railing and on to the platform below. On the other side of the stairwell, fellow commuters pass by while checking out the stunt, and a relatively empty train pulls into the station. (Apparently, Human Pizza Rat had arrived on a previous train.)

The video was the work of performance artist Jonothon Lyons, who also goes by the alias, “Buddy the Rat.” In addition to his more referential work, he’s captured himself in full rat costume at sites across the city including Times Square, the Brooklyn Bridge and in some dicier situations involving rat traps. Good thing those weren’t baited with pizza because he’d probably be a goner by now.

Whatever you think of the most recent stunt, at least we can all agree that it’s a good thing he was wearing a mask in the subway.

Most popular on Time Out

- Iconic New Yorkers will be the new voice of the MTA
- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming full operas for free every night this week
- The best restaurants in NYC right now
- How close is NYC to banning indoor dining again?
- How close is NYC to banning indoor dining again?

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.