Elf at the Empire State Building
Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Watch 'Elf' at the top of one of the tallest buildings in NYC next month

Catch a holiday classic like you never have before.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the classic holiday film Elf starring Will Ferrell.

Elf at Empire State Building
Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

To celebrate the occasion, the Empire State Building, which plays an important role in the movie as well, has announced a slew of plans centering around the production—including special screenings on the 80th floor complete with holiday-themed drinks and snacks. 

Tickets, which run $135 each, are available for December 3, 10 and 17 and include complimentary snacks, drinks and access to the 86th and 102nd floors. The former will be decked out in Elf-related paraphernalia. 

Elf at Empire State Building
Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

According to an official press release, both the building's lobby and the 86th floor observatory will “depict snowy scenes of Buddy the Elf and his friends as he travels from the North Pole to the 'World's Most Famous Building.'” You'll actually get to shop from the window displays through January 1, 2024, while posing with life-size versions of the character as of tomorrow.

While up there, don't forget to take in the beautiful 360-degree views of the city as a whole—there aren't many spots like this one, after all. 

Back to Elf: earlier this week, fans of the movie were delighted to note that the Empire State Building even shined in Buddy the Elf's signature colors, green and yellow, to celebrate the movie's 20th anniversary at sunset. 

“The Empire State Building plays a lead role in hundreds of films and television shows, and Elf has become a celebrated classic,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory, in an official press release. “Now, our guests can walk in Buddy the Elf’s footsteps in a special holiday experience that brings his adventures to life at the very place where the movie was filmed.”

See you there.

