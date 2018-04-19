Watch free outdoor movies on the Intrepid’s Flight Deck this summer

Outdoor movie-watching season is nearly upon us, New York. The best parks in NYC host flicks under the stars beginning in May and running through the end of the summer, but there are a few surprise venue’s like rooftop buildings and museums that host alfresco film screenings as well.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is one of the first spots to release its summer movie lineup, which begins on May 25 with an annual showing of Top Gun. The movies are free and take place on the Flight Deck at sunset. Doors open at 7pm, but it’s best to get there as early as possible to stake out a good viewing spot.

You can bring your own munchies and beverages (non-alcoholic, of course). Keep in mind that you only have six select Fridays to experience the unique event this year, so make sure you make the most of your summer in NYC.

May 25: Top Gun

June 29: Wonder Woman

July 13: Friday the 13th

July 27: Dunkirk

Aug 10: Ghostbusters

Aug 24: Community Pick: Blade Runner (1982), Airplane!, Disney Pixar’s Planes, The Hunt for Red October or The Breakfast Club

