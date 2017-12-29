  • News
Watch how the New York Rangers train for the NHL Winter Classic

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday December 29 2017, 12:43pm

On January 1, hungover hockey fans will descend on Citi Field to watch the New York Rangers in the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. But how do the hockey pros prepare for the big day? We sent Erik Alden, managing director of Time Out Live, to skate with the Rangers legend Adam Graves to learn their secrets.

At the outdoor Lasker Rink in Central Park, our guinea pig learned everything from proper form for holding a hockey stick to how to shoot a slap shot (without losing any teeth). He fared slightly better than he did when we sent him to train with the Radio City Rockettes in our Time Out Tries series. 

If you want to test out his techniques yourself, head to the best ice-skating rinks in NYC. If you prefer to stay warm and toasty while enjoying winter sports, we recommend I, Tonya.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 587 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

