Watch how the New York Rangers train for the NHL Winter Classic

On January 1, hungover hockey fans will descend on Citi Field to watch the New York Rangers in the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. But how do the hockey pros prepare for the big day? We sent Erik Alden, managing director of Time Out Live, to skate with the Rangers legend Adam Graves to learn their secrets.

At the outdoor Lasker Rink in Central Park, our guinea pig learned everything from proper form for holding a hockey stick to how to shoot a slap shot (without losing any teeth). He fared slightly better than he did when we sent him to train with the Radio City Rockettes in our Time Out Tries series.

If you want to test out his techniques yourself, head to the best ice-skating rinks in NYC. If you prefer to stay warm and toasty while enjoying winter sports, we recommend I, Tonya.

