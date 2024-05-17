New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
lady gaga in concert
Photograph: By Nicole Mago / Courtesy of HBO

Watch Lady Gaga perform on a giant screen in Meatpacking for free

Little Monsters, listen up!

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

If you missed Lady Gaga's legendary "Chromatica Ball" tour in 2022, don't worry: her September 2022 show at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium was recorded and will be released as a special on HBO on May 25. The movie will feature the best moments from the sold-out concert, including Gaga's performances of "Rain on Me," "Stupid Love," "Bad Romance," "Just Dance," "Poker Face" and more.

New Yorkers, though, get to enjoy a little extra Lady Gaga treat: the concert will be streamed on a giant screen for free on June 3 in the middle of the Meatpacking District.

Seating will open at Gansevoort Plaza on 9th Avenue and Gansevoort Street at 7pm and the show will begin at 8:40pm.

Although tickets are free, you must RSVP for the event right here or here as they will be available on a first come, first served basis.

"Guests from all walks of life are encouraged to come dressed to blast off for 'Chromatica,' sing along and rejoice living their truth in a fun, inviting, and safe space," the organizers said in a joint statement, also noting that the happening kicks off Pride month. 

If the "Chromatica Ball's" numbers are of any indication—20 shows across Asia, Europe and North America grossed $112.4 million and broke attendance records—New Yorkers should prepare to head to Meatpacking relatively early on June 3 to claim a comfortable spot to catch Gaga in all of her glory.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Pride

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.