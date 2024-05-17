Watch Lady Gaga perform on a giant screen in Meatpacking for free

If you missed Lady Gaga's legendary "Chromatica Ball" tour in 2022, don't worry: her September 2022 show at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium was recorded and will be released as a special on HBO on May 25. The movie will feature the best moments from the sold-out concert, including Gaga's performances of "Rain on Me," "Stupid Love," "Bad Romance," "Just Dance," "Poker Face" and more.

New Yorkers, though, get to enjoy a little extra Lady Gaga treat: the concert will be streamed on a giant screen for free on June 3 in the middle of the Meatpacking District.

Seating will open at Gansevoort Plaza on 9th Avenue and Gansevoort Street at 7pm and the show will begin at 8:40pm.

Although tickets are free, you must RSVP for the event right here or here as they will be available on a first come, first served basis.

"Guests from all walks of life are encouraged to come dressed to blast off for 'Chromatica,' sing along and rejoice living their truth in a fun, inviting, and safe space," the organizers said in a joint statement, also noting that the happening kicks off Pride month.

If the "Chromatica Ball's" numbers are of any indication—20 shows across Asia, Europe and North America grossed $112.4 million and broke attendance records—New Yorkers should prepare to head to Meatpacking relatively early on June 3 to claim a comfortable spot to catch Gaga in all of her glory.