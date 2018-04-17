  • News
Watch movies with ghosts at Green-Wood Cemetery this summer

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday April 17 2018, 1:57pm

Photograph: Courtesy Steven Acres

Want to watch thrillers like The Evil Dead among the dead at Green-Wood Cemetery this summer? Well, you can’t. Sorry for the buzzkill, however, that wasn’t a total tease. Rooftop Films is planning a residency at the stunning Kings County cemetery this summer, but the crew is showing a selection of New York non-fiction movies as opposed to cult classics.

Spend the evening at the Brooklyn attraction on Saturday, May 19 or June 30 to listen to live music before documentaries made by and showcasing New Yorkers play on a giant projector. The films end with an after-party, which we assume includes some form of alcoholic beverage and a continuation of live jams. More screenings will be announced in the coming weeks, but this should be enough to get you pumped for one of the best things to do outside during the warm-weather season! 

Tickets for the event go on sale April 30. Cop ‘em here.

