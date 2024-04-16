Branch out from Manhattan to enjoy these Brooklyn attractions that are well worth the trip

While Manhattan draws the most tourists with its all-around incredible slate of restaurants, bars, museums, and bucket-list things to do, Brooklyn isn’t far behind. For locals and repeat visitors, the best Brooklyn attractions are well worth your attention.

Williamsburg, of course, is an attraction in itself, but you’ll find cool things to do in neighborhoods like Park Slope, Brooklyn Heights, Bed-Stuy, DUMBO, and more. These Brooklyn attractions include lush parks, iconic architectural gems, fabulous museums, unique shopping, and other only-in-NY activities. So be sure to branch out from Manhattan and hit up Brooklyn for more unique New York experiences.

