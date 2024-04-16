Although the Brooklyn Bridge is no longer the largest suspension bridge in the world (as it was when it opened in 1883), it’s still an iconic New York City landmark. More than 100,000 cars pass between the Gothic towers every day, while the pedestrians and sightseers on the upper walkway number in the thousands. Whether you’re traveling by car, bike, or foot, you’ll get spectacular views of lower Manhattan and Brooklyn Heights.
While Manhattan draws the most tourists with its all-around incredible slate of restaurants, bars, museums, and bucket-list things to do, Brooklyn isn’t far behind. For locals and repeat visitors, the best Brooklyn attractions are well worth your attention.
Williamsburg, of course, is an attraction in itself, but you’ll find cool things to do in neighborhoods like Park Slope, Brooklyn Heights, Bed-Stuy, DUMBO, and more. These Brooklyn attractions include lush parks, iconic architectural gems, fabulous museums, unique shopping, and other only-in-NY activities. So be sure to branch out from Manhattan and hit up Brooklyn for more unique New York experiences.
