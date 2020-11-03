Watch Patti Smith sing "People Have the Power" to New York voters

Election week is here and the Godmother of Punk is using her voice for what matters.

Patti Smith is inspiring New Yorkers to take positive action today.

At the height of one of the most important elections to date, NYC punk legend and activist Patti Smith, gave an awakening pep talk in the form of song to early voters lined up on the streets of NYC yesterday.

New Yorkers gathered around Smith and her longtime friend and guitarist Lenny Kaye, as they busked a rendition of “People Have the Power,” Smith's classic 1988 song.

As seen in a video capturing the impromptu performance, Smith removed her mask briefly to sing while keeping a distance from those around her. Masked New Yorkers watched and some even chimed in to sing the transformative protest tune with her.

"Don't forget it! Use your voice! Vote!," Smith added at the end of her performance.

Check out the entire clip above, and don't forget to go out and vote today if you haven't already. If you're still feel angst and uncertainty during this polarizing week, check out a slew of tweets of New Yorkers encouraging each other on election day.

