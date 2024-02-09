Few things could be more romantic than watching classic movies on the building's 80th floor.

Nostalgia and romance often go hand-in-hand, and if you’re a big fan of yearning, there might be no better place to spend this Valentine’s than at the top of the Empire State Building watching teen flicks and romcoms.

This year, the Empire State Building is offering exclusive movie screenings on its 80th Floor to celebrate Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day. On February 13 at 6pm, the building will screen “Clueless,” a movie about mean girl who is trying to become a better person and find love. Then, on February 14 at 6pm, they’ll screen “Sleepless in Seattle,” a 90s rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, about a widowed father who reluctantly finds love in an unconventional way.

These screenings are part of a year of programming that will highlight movies that feature the Empire State Building in some way.

Along with their tickets, visitors will receive snacks from Dylan’s Candy Bar and popcorn from Rob’s Backstage Popcorn. For guests who are over 21, mixologists will serve complimentary espresso martinis, courtesy of the new Starbucks Reserve at the base of the Empire State Building. Guests will also be able to go up to the 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories after the screenings.

Tickets to the screenings are $135 and you can get them here.

If you're looking to elevate your love even more at the Empire State Building, you can rent out the entire observatory for a cool $10,000. The lavish experience includes a three-course dinner, wine pairings, live music, photography, and a private space for you and your sweetie. It all sounds extremely Cher Horowitz.