Watch Titanic on the big screen in NYC for its 20th anniversary this week

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday December 4 2017, 5:39pm

Yep, it's still going on. Starting December 1, the iconic movie Titanic returned to theaters across the country for its 20th anniversary.  

So if you missed the boat (sorry) when the film was first released in 1997, you have another chance to see Jack and Rose on the big screen. The film’s been remastered and is screening in Dolby Vision at AMC theaters for the very first time this week. You can find all the showtimes and get tickets here

If you want to find a more historical depiction of the disastrous event, there's also the Titanic Memorial Park right near the South Street Seaport Museum for you to check out. 

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 540 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

