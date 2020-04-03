Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Watch videos of tonight's massive citywide clap for essential workers
News / City Life

By Will Gleason Posted: Friday April 3 2020, 7:23pm

New Yorkers took to their window and balconies again tonight for a citywide clap to show support for the essential workers on the frontlines of the current health crisis.

People were encouraged to once again give doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, grocery store workers, restaurant workers, truck drivers, sanitation workers, friends, neighbors and colleagues a two-minute round of applause for their important work.

Since kicking off exactly one week ago, some areas of the city have been marking the ritual every night, but there was another big push to get everyone out and making some noise tonight. 

"We are so glad to see this has become a nightly occurrence for some in the city, but still want to make this Friday, and hopefully every Friday, the biggest and loudest one yet," Sophie Russell, a VP at the Karla Otto agency which helped organize the initial round of applause last week.

That hope was met tonight with videos quickly being posted to social media of clapping throughout the city using the hashtag #ClapBecauseWeCare.

