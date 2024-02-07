There's just something about rom-coms that makes them the perfect watch any time of the year, tugging at the heartstrings decades after first premiering.

And, yet, not all rom-coms are created equal: Pretty Woman and just about anything by Nancy Meyers cannot, after all, be compared to the likes of He's Just Not That Into You or the relatively new release What Happens Later, starring rom-com queen Meg Ryan opposite David Duchovny.

Turns out that, at least according to a new survey by public relations firm PR Hub, where you live has a lot to do with what your favorite rom-com is as well.

Although not revealing its methodology, the company crunched some sort of data to come up with a list of the most popular rom-coms in each state, from “oldies but goodies” like Say Anything and The Princess Bride (not a rom-com according to our own standards but who are we to decide?) to more "modern" favorites like Your Place or Mine.

Below is the top 5 list of most beloved rom-coms in New York:

1. When Harry Met Sally...

2. Bridget Jones's Diary

3. Your Place or Mine

4. Pretty Woman

5. La La Land

Picture us not surprised by the fact that the 1989 masterpiece When Harry Met Sally... topped our local ranking.

The movie has it all: New York in the fall, neurotic New Yorkers spewing out The New Yorker-worthy dialogue and an iconic fake orgasm scene in Katz's Deli.

At the risk of sounding ancient: they don't make movies like that anymore.