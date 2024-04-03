Ever since Jennifer Lopez’s latest album and accompanying musical film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story came out, all the Internet seems to be able to talk about is the actress’ obsession with (and insistence about) being from “da Bronx.”

Although several Bronx-related clips from the film have picked up steam online, one in particular has gone super viral. In it, Lopez recalls her “go-to” order at her local bodega while growing up.

“My go to order at the bodega was a ham and cheese on a roll with an orange drink—if you know, you know—and a small bag of chips,” she says.

RECOMMENDED: Here are all of the NYC finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards

On TikTok, creators from the borough have taken to the Internet to express their qualms (and outright confusion) about J.Lo’s bodega request. Specifically, people seem to be pretty confused about what, exactly, the orange drink is.

Some of these creators have actually gone to Bronx bodegas themselves to take stock of all the orange colored drinks available and try to guess which one the superstar was going on about.

Was Lopez talking about Sunny-D? Sunkist? A quarter juice? Or, God forbid, kombucha?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puerto Rican Flags Up (@puertoricanflagsup)

“I think she was a Tropicana girlie,” one creator hypothesized. “From what I remember this drink cost more than all the other drinks and her family had money.”

Although the orange drink debacle is all fun and games, the real qualm lies in the fact that as a multi-millionaire who has spent most of her time living in California, J.Lo seems to be deeply out of touch with the everyday reality of New Yorkers while also claiming to represent them.

Whether or not you see Lopez's association with the Bronx as inauthentic, we decided to ask our audience about their Bronx bodega orders, and we’ll keep extending the list as we get them.

Spoiler alert: No one said anything about an orange drink.

Here are some of the responses: