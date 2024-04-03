Here are all of the NYC finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards

Unfathomably, it's James Beard Award season yet again. (Seriously, how the hell is it April already?!) And this year's list of James Beard Foundation food-award finalists is giving Gotham plenty of love.

After the announcement of the 2024 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists this past January, the foodie non-profit—"whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability"—revealed the New York winner of its 2024 America’s Classics Award, bestowing the honor on the iconic soul-food institution Sylvia's.

And other homegrown venues have the chance to join the Harlem classic as a James Beard Award winner—on Wednesday, April 3, the foundation announced its lineup of 2024 nominees, which include NYC chefs from Sofreh, Kono, Hav & Mar and more. Outside of New York City proper, other Empire State eateries like Hudson's Mel the Bakery and Buffalo's Southern Junction were also recognized for their culinary excellence. Check out the full lineup of both NYC and New York State finalists below:

Outstanding Bakery

Mel the Bakery (Hudson, New York)

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Waxlight Bar à Vin (Buffalo, New York)

Outstanding Hospitality

Emerging Chef

Best Chef: New York State

However, despite a cool 10 nominations for New York, there are some surprises among this year’s finalists. For one, no NYC restaurant is nominated in the prestigious Best New Restaurant and Outstanding Restaurant categories, though the semifinalists list saw the likes of Foul Witch, Foxface Natural and Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi in contention for the former, and NYC's Superiority Burger and the Catskills' The DeBruce up for the latter. Similarly, NYC was shut out of the Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Restaurateur nominations.

The winners of the 2024 James Beard Awards will be announced on June 10, with the annual ceremony taking place in Chicago. Check out the full list of this year's Restaurant and Chef award nominees on the James Beard website.