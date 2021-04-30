We’re obsessed with this building with a piano facade in Brooklyn

Curious Bushwick wanderers, let us guide you towards your next stop: a relatively new apartment building erected at 334 Evergreen Avenue and boasting a piano facade. Yes, you read that right: the structure looks like an actual giant piano smack-dab in the middle of Brooklyn.

Photograph: Courtesy of INEX Design

"I started working on the exterior design and the idea of doing a piano just hit me because we had room for it and the client likes unique and interesting designs," reveals designer Yochi Nussenzweig of INEX Design, the firm behind the concept.

The musicality resonates inside the four-story structure as well: as pictured in renderings, the building's laundry room is adorned with cassette tape wallpaper and yet-another huge keyboard can be spotted in the lobby.

"We can't wait to hear the music on this one," reads the Instagram post by the design firm that accompanies a photo of the facade. "Once this project is done, it will sure make a loud statement." That's clearly the case.

Brooklyn Paper reports that the building is still under construction and "a new permit issued last year shows there will be a total of eight apartments." We'll obviously be keeping our eyes peeled for some openings.

In the meantime, we'll add the new construction on our mental list of super-odd but incredibly interesting crazy-looking buildings in New York.

