Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day in NYC

It's Valentine's Day week in NYC, do you know where or how you'll be celebrating with your boo? (Okay, we'll give you a moment to roll your eyes.)

We get it, celebrating Valentine's Day in the city can be a real drag. (Consult our rant from last week.) But this week, particularly February 14, doesn't have to be another painful reminder of how single you are. In fact, there is likely more love in your life than you realize.

According to Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation, the day before Valentine's Day (Feb 13) is a national holiday called Galentine's Day, during which women celebrate and revel in the awesomeness of their best gal pals. Because we live in the greatest city on Earth, there are bunch of events happening tomorrow and on February 14 where you can celebrate love in all its forms amongst friends. So grab your girls (fellas can come too), and check out the best Galentine's Day events going down this week.

Tavi Gevinson: Rookie on Love at Strand

Ever-evolving editor, curator, fashion icon and actor Gevinson launches the latest edition of her online magazine Rookie, featuring over 45 pieces by Hilton Als, Gabourey Sidibe, Rainbow Rowell and other contributors.

It’s Not Personal presents Luv Notes: A Cathartic Workshop at New Women Space

It's Not Personal, an anthology capturing the trials and tribulations of dating, relationships and sex, invites you to celebrate Cupid's holiday by writing some humorous and therapeutic “luv notes.” Air your grievances of past relationships or dating horror stories by transforming them into works of art. It's Not Personal provides the art materials so you can find your creative release.

Galentine’s Day at Joli Beauty Bar

Joli Beauty Bar wants you to feel and look fabulous this Galentine's Day. Head to the East Village pampering hub for discounts on blowouts and makeup services, plus receive some valuable advice on dating in NYC from an expert. In addition to the glam, you can get a stick and poke tattoo and numb the sting with gratis cocktails. Added bonus: 20 percent of proceeds from the event will go toward Planned Parenthood.

Tempranillo & Truffles at YogaWorks Soho

Celebrate friendship with your best gal pal during this relaxing event that gives you full permission to enjoy life's little luxuries. Yoga Unwind hosts this vinyasa class followed by a meditative tasting of Tempranillo (a red wine from Spain) and chocolate truffles. Vino, cocoa and yoga? Sounds like bliss.

A Galentine’s Day Guide to Love and Crystals at Remedies Herb Shop

Who needs a dozen roses when you have rose quartz? The crystal healers at Remedies Herb Shop will teach you how to harness the energy of crystals to improve your love life in this introductory class. Learn how to attract someone special, spice up an existing relationship or just love yourself.

Chocolate, Be My Valentine! at Le Pain Quotidien’s Bleecker Street Bakery

Put down the heart-shaped box of chocolates and learn to make something a little more gourmet at this cooking class. You’ll whip up batches of brownies, double chocolate cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries and other decadent treats. Sounds like a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day to us.

Self-Love Hand Lettering at CraftJam

Grab your bestie and a bottle of wine for this BYOB calligraphy class. The design experts at CraftJam will teach you the basic techniques of hand lettering and help you create a one-of-a-kind illustrated quote or saying. The beautifully lettered valentine you’ll create serves as a reminder to practice self-care and self-love all year long.

