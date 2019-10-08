Where to find flowers at NYC restaurants, bars and coffee shops

With the holidays on the horizon, fall potlucks and cuffing season not too far off in the distance, there are sure to be instances that you'll be on the lookout for a celebratory bouquet. New Yorkers are no strangers to multi-tasking and look forward to places that help knock two birds with one stone from our to-do lists. That's why we've put together a list of all the spots that you can grab a cup of coffee, eat gorgeous fluke crudo and have a cocktail, while also being able to shop for flowers by the bouquet or the stem, on a whim. Several restaurants and bars have floral-related names but don't actually sell them, including The Flower Shop, Flowers For All Occasions and Flora Bar, but a growing number actually do.

When we came across Flatiron's new restaurant, Il Fiorista, which not only has a flower shop, but creatively infuses botanicals throughout the menu, we realized we had already been hitting up several other interdisciplinary spaces offering flowers and something nourishing. In this concrete city, the serendipity of coming across more colorful plants is something we're always yearning for.

This restaurant’s name translates to “The Florist” in Italian and is all about creative dishes that showcase flora as edible art on each plate. The evocative space features a mural by celebrated artist and graphic novelist, Leanne Shapton. To get through the restaurant, you’ll enter through the flower shop, where you’ll find handpicked locally-sourced flowers, led by the direction of Mindy Cardozo. Classes like a tutorial on edible flowers will be available in the events space as well.

17 W 26th St, New York, NY 10010

Much like at our recently reviewed Fong On, Soybean Chen specializes in all things soy. Dishes like fresh douhua, a soft tofu pudding, gets hit with a little bit of ginger syrup as well as savory versions with chili oil—all priced under $5. You can order dishes from a street-front window or at a table near all the plants for sale.

135-26 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11354

According the cafe’s website, “Erzulie is the haitian voodou spirit of love, beauty, and dance.” Expect daily bites such as a baguette lathered with spicy Haitian peanut butter and apricot brittle, plantains stuffed with mushrooms. In addition, there’s live music, hangouts in the lush, verdant backyard, and lively conversation. As one of Bed-Stuy’s best day-date spots, it makes sense then, that you can even pick up flowers for your hunny at the attached floral shop called Flowers by Leslie. The florist, Rodridgo Reyes, has been in the area since 2000, and almost left the neighborhood. But Cafe Erzulie came up with an idea to combine Reyes’ shop with its offerings, expanding the joint feeling of community in both spaces.

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206

This South Brooklyn bar operates by a Charles Bukowski quote that goes, “the people look like flowers at last.” For a moment, you might really feel like one, when you’re in the presence of such a special, neighborhood spot. The cozy, Ditmas Park bar has fries, checkerboard floors, board games, and, yes, flowers. The attached shop is called Honeysuckle Hill, which sells bouquets and claims to be Brooklyn’s “only flower shop in a bar.”

1118 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11218

Sounds is a design shop selling joyful, colorful ceramics, jewelry, incense holders and zines that also function as a coffee bar with all the artisanal caffeine options, teas and, yes, even a slushie machine. But at the front, you’ll also find some of our favorite flowers in the city: lurid-colored dried flowers that look like Cheetos, orchids, and more. The team just added a loyalty cards for stems; if you spend $90, you’ll receive $10 to spend on stems the next time you come in. Oh, and its here you'll find one of the best backyards at a Brooklyn coffee shop, filled with more plants.

157 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

At this gorgeous navy SoHo French restaurant, flowers play a huge role in the feeling of aspirational grandeur, noticeably crafted by the same design team behind other glamorous Manhattan hits like Lafayette and Le Coucou. La Mercerie also shares its home with Roman and Williams Guild, a shop selling assorted wares (many of which that diners use during service) and its very own in-house flower shop called Emily Thompson Flowers. We love its tagline, "Fleeting beauty you can take out into the world." Francophiles may enjoy bringing home some of the ritz from La Mercerie to style their homes with.

53 Howard St, New York, NY 10013

Founded in 2016, this flower shop with single-origin coffee focuses on fresh cut flowers (available as grab ‘n go, both by the stem and a bouquet) as well as dried flowers, succulents, air plants and other houseplant options that don’t try and price gouge. The space may be small but its charming in the fine, verdant details.

406 Marcus Garvey Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11216

An Instagram-bait paradise, known for drinks with edible glitter and pastries shaped like fruits. LRoom both offers flowers for sale and incorporated into its desserts. For cherry blossom season LRoom had limited-edition pale pink sweets with cherry blossoms as an ingredient. Each table at LRoom is also garnished by a single, floating pink rose.

41 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011

This is one of Greenpoint’s coolest coffee spots, despite the fact that there is basically no seating. Think of Homecoming as your one-stop shop for fancy chocolates, great coffee, artist-designed weed pipes and flowers offered by the stem.

107 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Inside the Moxy Hotel Chelsea, there’s a conceptual flower shop by Putnam & Putnam (they did Gwenyth Paltrow's wedding) downstairs in the lobby, and, at the upstairs lounge and bar called The Fleur Room, there's furniture with real pressed flowers inlayed in resin.

105 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001