Where to see the Perseid meteor shower tonight in NYC

Star light, star bright. New Yorkers have a chance to wish upon a whole bunch of shooting stars tonight!

It's time again for the annual Perseid meteor shower. The summer shower is considered the best one of the year, according to NASA. Perseid meteors are caused by debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle. They began streaking across the skies in late July but peak the night of August 12.

If you want a chance to see the radiant streaks and exciting fireballs light up the sky, you are going to have to wake up super early on Tuesday, August 13. Experts say the best time to see the show will be between 2am and dawn, but visibility will be low this year. Thanks to the full moon, NASA says there will only be a few minutes of dark sky between moonset and twilight. The darkness of the sky is key for optimal viewing. Instead of being able to spot 60 meteors per hour at peak, it’s estimated you might see less than 20 this year.

You don’t need any special equipment to watch the Perseids, but New York City lights might outshine this meteor shower. The best viewing spots are a bit outside city limits. Many nearby state parks are even staying open late just for stargazers.

If you’re planning on staying in the city, rooftops or clearings in Central Park or Inwood Hill Park are your best bet. Even the riverfront is a good option. If you would rather stay in your pajamas, you can watch NASA’s livestream on Facebook starting at 8pm.

