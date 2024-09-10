Where to watch the presidential debate in NYC tonight

Tonight is the night: after weeks of preparation, Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and Democratic prospect Vice President Kamala Harris will take the stage during the first—and, likely, only—presidential debate, which is being held at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Given the intensity of the race and the current political climate, we suspect that catching the event alongside fellow New Yorkers (perhaps, with a beer or two in hand) might ease your nerves a bit.

To that intent, here are some of best places to watch tonight's presidential debate in NYC:

230 Fifth Rooftop Bar

The fancy midtown rooftop bar is likely going to get rowdy tonight, when guests step into the private room overlooking NYC to catch the watch party, set to begin at 9pm. You might want to order a bunch of handcrafted cocktails and a ton of food to ease your nerves while taking in the event.

Clinton Hall

Four of the beer hall's locations (90 Washington Street in the Financial District, 16 West 36th Street and 230 East 51st Street in midtown, 601 East 189th Street in the Bronx) will be hosting a debate night watch party starting 8:30pm tonight. Guests will get to order $5 wines and house beers complemented by solid bar food—think oversized pretzels and burgers.

Everything Jake's

From 8pm to 11pm tonight, the Union Square bar at 54 East 13th Street will be hosting all those interested in the debate. Keep in mind that there is a two-drink minimum for the evening.

Grand Army

Grand Army at 336 State Street near Boerum Hill is inviting everyone to tonight's viewing party, which will also be attended by local councilman Lincoln Restler. Enjoy happy hour specials all evening long and keep in mind that guests will also be encouraged to donate funds to help Democrat Laura Gillen flip a Long Island seat in Congress.

Slate

Perhaps the best view of the debate tonight will come courtesy of Slate at 54 West 21st Street. The bar has set up a massive 15-foot LED HD video wall alongside a Funktion-One sound system, so you'll be sure to hear all the snickering and bickering that's bound to define the much-anticipated political event. Bonus points: happy hour prices apply all evening long.

Wicked Willy's

Downtowners are likely to flock to 149 Bleecker Street to catch the political smackdown and play a very fun game during the shenanigans: you're going to have to take a sip of your drink every time one of the nominees avoids answering the presented question. You're sure to be drunk in no time. RSVP right here.