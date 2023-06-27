A cold front may be to blame for more bad air quality.

Remember when NYC’s sky grew orange and cloudy with smoke from Canada’s wildfires a few weeks ago? Well, government officials are saying near-surface smoke may return to New York on Wednesday thanks to a cold front moving in.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State has the potential for “unhealthy” air quality with thick surface smoke overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The DEC says this is because of a cold front entering Western New York from the northwest in the early morning hours Wednesday and reaching Downstate regions (NYC) by Wednesday evening. Winds are expected to bring potential near-surface smoke impacts statewide.

“As we closely monitor the changing forecast, New Yorkers should be prepared for the potential return of smoke from the Canadian wildfires,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to remain vigilant, especially if you are vulnerable to air pollution, stay up to date on the latest information and take steps to protect yourself.”

The state DEC and health department will issue air quality health advisories to regions impacted by smoke Tuesday afternoon if necessary. This happens when ozone or fine particulate matter are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100.

In case that happens, the state health department advises the following:

New Yorkers in vulnerable groups should avoid exertion outdoors and watch for symptoms when exposed to the outdoors. Vulnerable individuals include those with cardiovascular disease (e.g., congestive heart failure, history of prior heart attack) or lung disease (e.g., asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), as well as children under 18, adults 65 and older, and pregnant people.

When AQI is greater than 150, all New Yorkers should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and those in vulnerable groups should avoid exposure to the outdoors, especially pregnant individuals who may become short of breath more easily.

For people who spend time outdoors, when air quality is unhealthy, wearing a well-fitting face mask is recommended. An N95 or KN95 will work best.

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to this again.

You can track air quality on airnow.gov and see the DEC’s forecast here.