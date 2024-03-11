Four years after Sauced opened in Williamsburg, the low-key, menu-free wine bar will open a second location across the river in the East Village tomorrow.

Like the original, Sauced East Village will also operate without a formal wine list but will serve “a personal lineup based on guests’ preferences for a less intimidating, less conventional, and more exploratory wine experience,” per a press release. A frequently updated reserve roster only available at this location will feature rare vintages.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sabrina Palko

Visitors can expect to sip red, white and orange varieties, bubbles and “super-natural” selections. There is a more formal bill of fare by executive chef Quentin Peron, crafted to to accompany those bespoke bottles and pours, with opening items like lobster toast bao, American Wagyu tartare and pomme duchesse with labneh.

Up front, guests can gather around the L-shaped bar where glasses are suspended overhead like practical chandeliers. Like at Sauced 1.0, the area farther back is fitted with a disco ball and all that the iconic indicator of a good time implies: late nights, DJ sets and maybe the opportunity to kick back and get a little . . . you know.

Sauced East Village will open at 47 2nd Street on Tuesday, March 12. It will be open on Fridays from 4pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 3pm.