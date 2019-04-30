Woodstock 50 investors announce that the epic summer festival has been cancelled

Looks like it’s peace out for Woodstock 50.

Yesterday, the festival’s primary investor Denstu announced that it will abandon the project.

“...But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees,” the statement read. “As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

Admittedly, that doesn't sound promising, but the festival might still have a pulse.

“Although our financial partner is withdrawing, we will of course be continuing with the planning of the festival and intend to bring on new partners,” Woodstock 50 co-founder Michael Lang said in a statement. “The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival, as there must be, and it’s going to be a blast.”

Tickets were set to go on sale this past Earth Day on April 22, but the sale was postponed and a new date has yet to be announced. The lineup for the 3-day celebration was planned to include Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, The Killers, The Lumineers, Chance the Rapper, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Dead & Company, John Fogerty and Santana.

Luckily, Woodstock 50 isn’t the only opportunity to party like it’s 1969. Bethel Woods, the original site of Woodstock, is holding a separate event to commemorate the 50th anniversary. Santana with The Doobie Brothers, Ringo Starr and Guthrie are set to perform at the Aug 16-18 concert series.