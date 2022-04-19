World-renowned restaurant Noma is opening a Brooklyn pop-up

Folks who just can't seem to get a reservation at Noma in Copenhagen—the number one restaurant in the world five times over according to World's 50 Best—will be able to get a taste right here in New York next month as René Redzepi’s eatery has announced that it will host a dinner series in Brooklyn for five nights in May.

Between May 16-20, fifty lucky guests will get to indulge in a multi-course dinner that includes beverage pairings by the restaurant's head sommelier, Mads Kleppe, at 26 Bridge Street in DUMBO, a former metal factory that will be completely transformed to resemble the Danish restaurant for the series.

The experience will cost $700 in total, plus tax. Given how famous Noma is and how hard it is to snag a table at the original outpost on a regular basis, we dare say that the astronomical price tag might actually be worth it.

To get a reservation, simply log onto Resy on Wednesday, April 27 at Noon, when tables will officially open up. Important disclaimer, though: the event is done in partnership with American Express so only folks who have a platinum card, a Centurion card, a Delta SkyMiles Reserve card or the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire will be able to secure a reservation.

This isn't Redzepi’s first attempt at expanding Noma's horizons. The chef and owner has, in fact, led similar dinner series in Japan and Mexico in the past, concocting menus that paid homage to the respective countries (in Tokyo, diners were served a live shrimp covered in ants; in Tulum, folks ate a whole lot of tacos.) Interestingly enough, according to Bloomberg, the New York iteration of the series will not honor Brooklynites' usual culinary preferences.

And so, instead of a New York hot dog, guests will be treated to a slew of dishes entirely based on ingredient availability, likely including the restaurant's fjaesing and cabbage offering (the Danish fish is served alongside a cabbage lead), savory snack aebleskiver and foraged plants. According to Travel & Leisure, Redzepi has also vowed to shop locally at the Union Square Greenmarket.

"Noma is looking forward to traveling to New York to share our cooking and craft with some of the most passionate diners in the world," Redzepi said in an official statement. "It is incredibly rare that we take Noma's kitchen on the road for a collaboration."

