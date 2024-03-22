New York
Timeout

yankee stadium
Photograph: By Gabriel Murad / Courtesy of Shutterstock

Yankee Stadium is giving away George Costanza bobbleheads this summer

In celebration of Seinfeld night, of course.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Seinfeld’s George Costanza was a Yankees superfan, and now the legendary NYC baseball team is honoring the beloved character by giving away 18,000 Constanza bobbleheads this summer.

The bobblehead collaboration is happening to celebrate “Seinfeld Night,” a faux holiday that started in 2014 and has been celebrated by multiple sports teams in the past. Last year, one of the higher profile Seinfeld Nights happened when the minor league baseball team Brooklyn Cyclones played in Coney Island and fans were given bobblehead figures of Constanza holding a golf ball while riding a whale—a niche reference to one of the series’ episodes that took place in Rockaway Beach.

This year’s Seinfeld Night will happen on July 5 when the Yankees face off against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx. The Yankee’s official X account announced the bobblehead collab last week.

"Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle... Costanza?!?" they wrote.

If you’re not a Seinfeld fan, then all you need to know is that Costanza is the perfect character to be celebrated in this way. In Seinfeld, Costanza worked as the assistant to the traveling secretary of the Yankees, which was his absolute dream job. Now, 26 years after the last episode of the iconic series aired, Seinfeld Night is becoming one of the most beloved New York-specific inside jokes. 

To get your very own limited edition Costanza bobblehead, you can get your ticket to the July 5 game here.

