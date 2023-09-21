New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Riverside Park goats
Photograph: Alison Ettinger-DeLong

You can actually go wave ‘goodbye’ to the goats of Riverside Park today

Baaaa-bye.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

It's time to say baaaa-bye to the seven goats that took up residence at Riverside Park earlier this summer.

Later today, from 3pm to 4pm, fans of the animals are invited to an official goodbye ceremony at the park on 120th Street and Riverside Drive. Just make sure to RSVP for the event right here.

Charlie, Chico, Cowgirl, Mallomar, India, Lemon and Templeton spent the warmer months on the Upper West Side, helping clear invasive plants from the steep western slopes of Riverside Park's Forever Wild woodland. In fact, goats are particularly helpful in the area, which is treacherous and nearly inaccessible to human gardeners because of aggressive growth. The animals were tasked with snacking on invasive species to create space for more ecologically suitable plantings in the area. 

This was their fourth "summer internship" of the sort and, it turns out, each one of them deserved an A+. In fact, according to an official press release, the goats are estimated to have devoured approximately 7,000 pounds of invasive vegetation. Thank you for your help, cuties!

During this afternoon's honoring, officials will also announce the winner of the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) contest. You still have time to vote for that right here

Although our furry friends are going back to their home in Rhinebeck today, we hope to see them again next summer. After all these years, we think of them as the unofficial mascots for summer in the city.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.