You can actually go wave ‘goodbye’ to the goats of Riverside Park today

It's time to say baaaa-bye to the seven goats that took up residence at Riverside Park earlier this summer.

Later today, from 3pm to 4pm, fans of the animals are invited to an official goodbye ceremony at the park on 120th Street and Riverside Drive. Just make sure to RSVP for the event right here.

Charlie, Chico, Cowgirl, Mallomar, India, Lemon and Templeton spent the warmer months on the Upper West Side, helping clear invasive plants from the steep western slopes of Riverside Park's Forever Wild woodland. In fact, goats are particularly helpful in the area, which is treacherous and nearly inaccessible to human gardeners because of aggressive growth. The animals were tasked with snacking on invasive species to create space for more ecologically suitable plantings in the area.

This was their fourth "summer internship" of the sort and, it turns out, each one of them deserved an A+. In fact, according to an official press release, the goats are estimated to have devoured approximately 7,000 pounds of invasive vegetation. Thank you for your help, cuties!

During this afternoon's honoring, officials will also announce the winner of the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) contest. You still have time to vote for that right here.

Although our furry friends are going back to their home in Rhinebeck today, we hope to see them again next summer. After all these years, we think of them as the unofficial mascots for summer in the city.