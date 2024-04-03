If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to adopt a cat or dog, now would be a great time to start seriously considering it.

The latest adoption deal is coming from the Best Friends Lifesaving Center, a no-kill shelter in Soho celebrating its seventh anniversary by offering $7 dog adoptions through April 7. There are currently 75 dogs and cats available for adoption that you can check out at the Center.

The $7 adoption fee is a great deal when you consider that adopting a pet in the city can end up costing hundreds of dollars upfront. To adopt a pet in NYC, you typically have to be 18 years or older, have proof of ID, show proof of your current residence, and show proof that you are allowed to have a pet where you live, per NYC’s official website.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center began in Utah and has since expanded to different parts of the country, including L.A. and Houston. It’s a no-kill shelter, which means that it saves 90% of all the cats and dogs that end up there, and it’s also part of a nationwide movement to make all shelters nationwide no-kill by 2025, according to its website.

As the weather gets warmer, there are going to be plenty of things to do with your pet if you do choose to adopt, from a canine-centered reiki massage to a playdate at Tompkins Square Park and a chill day at a dog-friendly bar.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center is located at 307 West Broadway and is open daily from noon until 6pm.