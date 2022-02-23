You can "bake cookies while taking a bath" in this LES apartment

As New Yorkers, we are so accustomed to the peculiarities of our real estate market that we are mostly immune to the oddities that sometimes characterize it—from sky-high rent prices to oddly shaped apartments and weird amenity offerings.

And yet, at times, a listing so strange comes on the market that we gulp with surprise and can't help but wonder who in their right mind would consider living in such an abode. We're here to tell you all about one such listing we've just discovered on the Lower East Side.

Apartment 29 at 237 Eldrige Street is a one bedroom, one-bath co-op currently on sale for $415,000. What does nearly half a million dollars get you in this great city of ours? A living room, a separate bedroom with a double-mirrored closet, oversized windows, high ceilings, a lot of storage space, hardwood floors and... a nice bathtub smack-dab in the middle of the "large eat-in kitchen."

So unique is the offering that the listing even directly calls out to it (well, it's very hard to avoid). "Bake cookies while taking a bath in the wonderful deep clawed-foot tub in the kitchen," reads the official description of the space. Perhaps just as odd is "red step stool [that] can be found for your convenience" in the home once you move in. Ah, New York!

