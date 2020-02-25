You can bring your own records to play at this new bar

Beloved music venue Good Room has long been one of the best spots to go dancing in Brooklyn—in fact, it most recently served as a set for Hulu’s new television show High Fidelity.

Now, the team behind the space has their sights set on a new type of nightlife venture: a listening bar called Good Bar.

You may be wondering: How does a “listening bar” differ from any regular bar with an LCD Soundsystem playing through the speakers?

Listening bars—bars outfitted with state-of-the-art sound equipment and bartenders who expertly curate the playlists—are on the rise throughout the city.

Though you can, of course, chat while you’re in these spaces, they are the perfect crutch for the socially anxious: No need to drum up small talk if the group is busy being hypnotized by the tunes...but it's also a strong conversation starter, should you need one.

The phrase “listening bar” comes from Tokyo, where listening bars have been commonplace in the city since the 1950’s. A bar owner’s obscure record collection is the ultimate flex and can be as much of a draw, if not more, than the drinks themselves.

New York has gained a few non-traditional versions of the Japanese-style nightlife hits. Ariel Arce has Tokyo Record Bar in the West Village, there’s Public Records in Gowanus, and, this week, sleepy Brooklyn Heights gained Bohemien, hidden behind the speakeasy Le Boudoir. Elsewhere in the city, Sunset Park’s Mama Tried bar has a (rare) free jukebox.

At Good Bar, there will be weekly listening events where records are selected by a guest curator. Likewise, each week the space will host a BYOV, a bring your own vinyl event. What differentiates this Greenpoint bar? “Good Bar is made for music lovers, by music lovers,” and “made with the audiophile in mind," shares the bar in the press release. In addition to the vinyl library, it has a state-of-the-art Klipsch Heresy III speakers and a vintage Thorens TD 160 turntable.

“We encourage music lovers to bring their buys or vinyl they love, since there are a lot of amazing record stores in Greenpoint and Williamsburg area, so they can stop by after digging to share their music at the bar,” says Good Bar spokesperson, Timo Lee. The space was formerly home to Nights & Weekends and is located across from Frankel's Delicatessen and Five Leaves.

The Good Room’s latest project opens to the public with a grand opening this Friday, February 28th, 2020 (though its been open in soft-launch for a few weeks now). Happy hour deals will be available everyday from 5-7pm with bar snacks, including a burger, in collaboration with the Catskills restaurant Trotwood.

Good Bar is located at 1 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn NY 11222.