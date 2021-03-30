You can buy and live inside this church in the East Village for $5 million

Got a few million dollars laying around? How about investing them to move into the San Isidoro y San Leandro Western Orthodox Catholic Church of the Hispanic Mozarabic Rite, at 345 East 4th Street in the East Village? No, we are not trying to pull your leg.

In fact, the three-story brick townhouse featuring two bedrooms and 11 bathrooms within its 3,496 square feet of space is currently on sale for $5 million. You know, the perfect abode to host a giant post-COVID-19 party, perhaps?

"The property is currently configured as a former religious assembly space with 30' ceilings on the main floor, a mezzanine space, and an owner's apartment above," reads the official listing. "Delivered vacant and outside a historic district, [it] offers the opportunity to create a large community facility or a residential single family home."

Photograph: Andrew Kiracofe/Compass.com

The listing is interesting in more ways than one. Let's start with the building's history: built in 1892, it initially served the Church of St. Elizabeth of Hungary, eventually becoming a staple of the Russian Orthodox Church and, in 1975, the Western Orthodox Catholic Church. The current owner is the nephew of the late Patricio Cubillos-Murillo, who originally founded the current iteration of the church.

Surprisingly, the space actually isn't landmarked although a local preservation group did submit a request for it back in 2017, when the property last went up for sale.

Photograph: Andrew Kiracofe/Compass.com

If you're on the fence about taking the plunge, do consider that you likely won't have to spend any money redecorating. In fact, enormous 3-D mosaics adorn the walls of the space, as do a whole lot of gilded framed icons, figurines of angel heads and more. Who even needs an interior decorator?

Lest you start freaking out about having to kick out a congregation of believers before moving out, worry not: no regular congregation ever actually attends the church.

And if you just don't have a few million dollars in your account but really want to make this your home, you can try to lease it instead?

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- New York officially finally reached a deal to legalize recreational marijuana

- Here’s when NYC’s floating bars and restaurants are opening for the season

- The best things to do in NYC according to experts

- Here’s what Manhattan’s newest waterfront park will look like when it opens this summer

- This new start-up delivers experiential meal kits from awesome NYC restaurants

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.