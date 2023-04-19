New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Succession apartment
Photograph: Sean Hemmerle / @seanhemmerlestudio

You can buy Kendall’s penthouse from ‘Succession’

The HBO power pad is on the market – but only nepo babies need apply

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Advertising

Kendall Roy’s grand three-floor penthouse from Succession could be yours… for a spicy $29 million.

According to Robb Report, the ludicrously well-appointed Manhattan triplex – which features in the latest episode of the hit HBO show – is on the market and looking for a new melancholy media tycoon to take up residence.

The property sits atop a Manhattan tower called 180 East 88th Street, reportedly the tallest building north of 72nd Street on the Upper East, hence all those incredible views.

Succession apartment
Photograph: Sean Hemmerle / @seanhemmerlestudio

Albeit not nearly incredible enough to put a smile of Ken’s face – the eagle-eyed will remember him gazing forlornly through one of its many windows at the beginning of Episode 4 of the show’s fourth season.

Succession
Photograph: Home Box OfficeJeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in ‘Succession’

While it spans 5500 square feet across three floors, you will not be expected to use the stairs. A private elevator covers all three floors, although there is a fancy spiral staircase for guests in case a power move is needed.

Also on the specs? A wet bar, palatial living and dining rooms, a custom Molteni&C Dada kitchen, a tonne of marble and brass and, crucially, a den for conspiring in. There are also four bathrooms and five bedrooms, naturally. Plus, a roof terrace. A huge one. 

Succession apartment
Photograph: Sean Hemmerle / @seanhemmerlestudio

If you’re sitting on a giant nest egg, just sold your media conglomerate to a buff Swede or are very literally Connor Roy, direct all enquiries to Michael Gordon at Corcoran realtors.

The Bronx stairs made famous by The Joker are making a comeback in its DC sequel.

The best movies out in US theatres and streaming in April.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.