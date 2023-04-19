You can buy Kendall’s penthouse from ‘Succession’

[title]
Kendall Roy’s grand three-floor penthouse from Succession could be yours… for a spicy $29 million.
According to Robb Report, the ludicrously well-appointed Manhattan triplex – which features in the latest episode of the hit HBO show – is on the market and looking for a new melancholy media tycoon to take up residence.
The property sits atop a Manhattan tower called 180 East 88th Street, reportedly the tallest building north of 72nd Street on the Upper East, hence all those incredible views.
Albeit not nearly incredible enough to put a smile of Ken’s face – the eagle-eyed will remember him gazing forlornly through one of its many windows at the beginning of Episode 4 of the show’s fourth season.
While it spans 5500 square feet across three floors, you will not be expected to use the stairs. A private elevator covers all three floors, although there is a fancy spiral staircase for guests in case a power move is needed.
Also on the specs? A wet bar, palatial living and dining rooms, a custom Molteni&C Dada kitchen, a tonne of marble and brass and, crucially, a den for conspiring in. There are also four bathrooms and five bedrooms, naturally. Plus, a roof terrace. A huge one.
If you’re sitting on a giant nest egg, just sold your media conglomerate to a buff Swede or are very literally Connor Roy, direct all enquiries to Michael Gordon at Corcoran realtors.
The Bronx stairs made famous by The Joker are making a comeback in its DC sequel.