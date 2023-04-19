You can buy Kendall’s penthouse from ‘Succession’

Kendall Roy’s grand three-floor penthouse from Succession could be yours… for a spicy $29 million.



According to Robb Report, the ludicrously well-appointed Manhattan triplex – which features in the latest episode of the hit HBO show – is on the market and looking for a new melancholy media tycoon to take up residence.



The property sits atop a Manhattan tower called 180 East 88th Street, reportedly the tallest building north of 72nd Street on the Upper East, hence all those incredible views.

Photograph: Sean Hemmerle / @seanhemmerlestudio

Albeit not nearly incredible enough to put a smile of Ken’s face – the eagle-eyed will remember him gazing forlornly through one of its many windows at the beginning of Episode 4 of the show’s fourth season.

Photograph: Home Box Office Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in ‘Succession’

While it spans 5500 square feet across three floors, you will not be expected to use the stairs. A private elevator covers all three floors, although there is a fancy spiral staircase for guests in case a power move is needed.



Also on the specs? A wet bar, palatial living and dining rooms, a custom Molteni&C Dada kitchen, a tonne of marble and brass and, crucially, a den for conspiring in. There are also four bathrooms and five bedrooms, naturally. Plus, a roof terrace. A huge one.

Photograph: Sean Hemmerle / @seanhemmerlestudio

If you’re sitting on a giant nest egg, just sold your media conglomerate to a buff Swede or are very literally Connor Roy, direct all enquiries to Michael Gordon at Corcoran realtors.



