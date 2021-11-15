You can buy the cake from Taylor Swift’s 'All Too Well' video in NYC

Everyone is talking about Taylor Swift—and for good reason. The uber famous artist, who has been in a legal battle regarding the rights to her own music, has just debuted her latest self-directed video to a new 10-minute version of "All Too Well," a song that originally appeared on her 2012 album Red.

You can watch the clip right here:

We won't get into the specifics of the song (Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is involved in the whole ordeal,) but we would like to call attention to minute nine of the song (9:34, to be precise), when the short film's main character (clearly, a stand-in for Swift herself) celebrates her 21st birthday with a delicious-looking cake.

Turns out, the treat is available year-round right here in New York. It is, in fact, the confetti cake from Magnolia. Yes, that exact one featured in the video is available for local pickup 365 days a year. You can grab a six-inch sized one for $50 or a 9-inch one for $75—here is the link to it. You can even inscribe it with a message, whether it be happy birthday or congratulations!

The cake is sure to be as delicious as it looks, with confetti folded into each layer plus a buttercream cover with even more confetti on the outside. It's basically the perfect sweet to indulge in while watching Swift's pretty-long new project or while sulking about New York's dating scene while listening to the artist's tunes. Either way, enjoy!