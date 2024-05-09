New York
Bronx General Post Office
Photograph: Courtesy of Avison Young

You can buy this legendary post office in the Bronx for a cool $70 million

The landmark Bronx General Post Office is for sale... again.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
If you just don't know what to do with the several million dollars that you have saved up, you might want to consider purchasing an actual piece of history: the landmark Bronx General Post Office at 558 Grand Concourse by East 149th Street, currently on sale for around $70 million.

Bronx General Post Office
Photograph: Courtesy of Avison Young

We're kidding but we're not: following a failed sale in 2019, the historic building is now on the market again, with the current owners advertising it as a potential hotel with retail space or would-be residential project.

Designed by NYC architect Thomas Harlan Ellett, built and funded in the mid 1930s as part of the New Deal, the post office was deemed a landmark in 1976 and still features some of the most marvelous architectural details seen around town.

A coffered ceiling, marble floors and over ten mural panels by artists Ben Shahn and Bernarda Bryson featuring "the American workers," according to 6sqft, define the space that was purchased by developers Young Woo & Associates and the Bristol Group for $19 in 2014. 

General Bronx Post Office
Photograph: Young Woo & Associates

Although the owners started renovating the four-story building a decade ago, they never actually completed the work. Five years ago, the property was going to sell for $70 million but the deal eventually fell through. According to The Real Deal, "the developer is hoping to fetch a mid $70 million price" this time around, given that a whopping $40 million has already been invested into the redevelopment. 

What's most exciting to us are the large outdoor terrace spaces on the first, third and penthouse floors, as described on the property's official listing, which you can read in full right here. We can think of a few businesses that would make a killing up there, especially as the weather turns warmer. Any takers?

