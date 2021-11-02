New York
Timeout

Nowadays
Photograph: Photograph: Gareth Solan

You can dine in an illuminated yurt at Nowadays this winter

Plus: fire pits and heated tables.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
If you're still reluctant to dine indoors this winter, you might want to consider heading to Nowadays in Bushwick, where the signature large backyard has just been winterized. And, yes, their usual yurts and heated tables are back for the season as well. 

Nowadays
Photograph: Courtesy of Nowadays

Diner by Izakaya, the food operator at the destination, has just unveiled its latest menu, which sounds like it will really hit the spot in the colder months. Inspired by "famiresu" restaurants in Japan (that would be family-friendly eateries), the new menu is anchored by two main ramen offerings (tonkotsu, made with pork, and tantan, made with soy, sesame and miso broth with tempe). Other food standouts include an izakaya tempeh sandwich with shredded cabbage, vegan mayo and vegan miso; a wagyu burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Japanese BBQ sauce; and a fried chicken zangi sandwich.

Drinks wise, warm beverages take center stage. From hot toddies to spiked hot cocoa, the libations take the cold into account but "regular" cocktails, beer and wine are also available. 

Nowadays
Photograph: Gareth Solan

And if you do happen to be okay with heading indoors, the spot's new weeknight community lineup is looking pretty exciting. Programs range in scope and genre, so you can expect workshops about music production and psychedelics but also live entertainment sessions and more. Check out the full programming right here.

Yes, clearly, we've personally spent all day and night at Nowadays. Why not?

    Latest news

