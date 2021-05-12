You can eat a taco named after a planet at this delicious downtown joint

If it's tacos from far-flung places that you're craving, you're going to want to visit Planet Taco in the East Village immediately.

Opened by David Sirinek and Paul Kwok at the end of March, the eatery serves the treat prepared in a variety of ways—from Mexican options to American ones and, yes, even space-related offerings.

Not only is the menu creative in substance, but it packs a visual punch as well. A mere look at the restaurant's Instagram account will have you salivating. Add to that the pretty affordable prices—each taco costs between $4-$6—and you've got yourself a new go-to spot downtown.

Back to that space talk: under the "Out of this World" portion of the menu, you'll notice the Mars "vegetarian chorizo" (red tortilla, red quinoa, grilled cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, grilled pineapple with cilantro), the Venus (white tortilla, fried calamari, cilantro lime slaw, black olives with Thai chili remoulade sauce) and the Saturn (yellow tortilla, grilled nopales, portobello mushrooms, watermelon topped with cilantro and crispy onion).

As for a taste of our own planet (well, country), options include a fresh corned beef Brooklyn taco, a sweet Italian sausage one dubbed Staten Island, one with ground beef chopped with Oaxaca cheese (the Manhattan) and a cheesesteak with portobello mushrooms offering called Philadelphia.

But it's the "Around the World" menu that we'd like to focus on. Manageable given its three entries, we suggest trying each one. The Cuba is a slow-cooked pulled pork option served with chipotle crema and citrus slaw; the Italy boasts a shrimp oreganata with Cotjia cheese and a slew of veggies; while the Japan taco is made with shrimp tempura, miso ginger slaw, pickled daikon, sauteed bamboo shoots, fried cellophane noddles and sesame seeds.

In case you are more of a traditionalist, rest assured that the "regular" taco menu featuring Mexican favorites will delight you. From a grilled fish option to an adobo chicken one and carne asada, taco purists have a ton of options to choose from as well.

Before we forget: the delicious tacos can be drenched in 11 different sauces that sound just as exciting as the main event, including a habanero citrus, a chile de arbol and a Thai chili remoulade. Word to the wise: try a bunch of them during each visit.

It seems like New Yorkers no longer have to travel outside of town to get a real taste of international (and supernatural!) cuisine.