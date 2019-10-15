You can eat dinner inside this adorable rustic cabin in Soho

Does the chillier weather have you dreaming of a tiny cabin getaway, but you don’t really want to, say, get in a car or try not to get lost in a forest or actually leave the city at all? Then you’re in luck! (Also, as someone who’s both very allergic to poison ivy and can’t exactly drive, I feel your pain.)

The Arlo Soho, which has done some really fun things with its spacious courtyard over the last year, including creating whimsical greenhouses to dine in and a Summer of Love-inspired space to mark the anniversary of Woodstock, is now offering two fully-furnished cabins that you can book with a group of lumberjack cosplaying friends. It goes without saying that this would, objectively, be a very fun and hilarious thing to do.

Photograph: Courtesy Arlo Soho

The cabins, which can be booked for two-hour windows by calling the Arlo Soho’s restaurant Harold's at 212-390-8484, fit up to eight people. During your “stay” in the rustic, yet-still-in-Manhattan space, you can order food and drink off of Harold’s fall menu (posted below) which includes some very cabin-appropriate items like acorn squash with lemon ricotta ($14) and rainbow carrots with candied walnuts and garlic ($14).

The “Autumn at Arlo” pop-up will also be hosting some #FallAF events during its run such as regular Bluegrass Brunches with live music courtesy of the Brooklyn Blue Grass Collective and a Campfire Stories series featuring live outdoor storytelling around an actual campfire. The full schedule can be found here.