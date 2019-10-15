Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right You can eat dinner inside this adorable rustic cabin in Soho
News / Eating

You can eat dinner inside this adorable rustic cabin in Soho

By Will Gleason Posted: Tuesday October 15 2019, 8:30pm

You can eat dinner inside this adorable rustic cabin in Soho
Photograph: Courtesy Arlo Soho

Does the chillier weather have you dreaming of a tiny cabin getaway, but you don’t really want to, say, get in a car or try not to get lost in a forest or actually leave the city at all? Then you’re in luck! (Also, as someone who’s both very allergic to poison ivy and can’t exactly drive, I feel your pain.)

The Arlo Soho, which has done some really fun things with its spacious courtyard over the last year, including creating whimsical greenhouses to dine in and a Summer of Love-inspired space to mark the anniversary of Woodstock, is now offering two fully-furnished cabins that you can book with a group of lumberjack cosplaying friends. It goes without saying that this would, objectively, be a very fun and hilarious thing to do.

Photograph: Courtesy Arlo Soho

The cabins, which can be booked for two-hour windows by calling the Arlo Soho’s restaurant Harold's at 212-390-8484, fit up to eight people. During your “stay” in the rustic, yet-still-in-Manhattan space, you can order food and drink off of Harold’s fall menu (posted below) which includes some very cabin-appropriate items like acorn squash with lemon ricotta ($14) and rainbow carrots with candied walnuts and garlic ($14).

The “Autumn at Arlo” pop-up will also be hosting some #FallAF events during its run such as regular Bluegrass Brunches with live music courtesy of the Brooklyn Blue Grass Collective and a Campfire Stories series featuring live outdoor storytelling around an actual campfire. The full schedule can be found here.

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Will Gleason 1447 Posts

Will Gleason covers all aspects of going out in the city from bars and restaurants to festivals, concerts, events and city news. He has years of experience covering NYC culture, entertainment, local news and travel.

Will has been with Time Out since 2014, and is the Deputy Features Editor in New York. Reach him at will.gleason@timeout.com or find him on Twitter @willsgleason or on Instagram @willsgleason.

Comments

1 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
Greg B

Too bad the food is completely unremarkable.

Gimmick gonna gimmick. 