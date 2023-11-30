You can eat these traditional Dutch desserts inside Grand Central Terminal

A stroopwafel is a traditional Dutch treat that consists of two thin, round waffle cookie layers filled with caramel. Although popular outside of the Netherlands as well, the food has yet to develop a cult following in New York—but things might soon change with the opening of Wonderen Stroopwafels inside of Grand Central Terminal.

Photograph: Courtesy of Wonderen Stroopwafels

Back in 2016, the folks now behind the U.S. outpost of the business set up shop in the Netherlands, raising some eyebrows when dipping the popular stroopwafels in chocolate and sprinkling them with various toppings.

"While this innovation gained popularity worldwide, it did stir some surprise among the more traditional Dutch enthusiasts," explains a company spokesperson. "It's worth noting that, traditionally, stroopwafels were exclusively available at local markets on weekends and never in a store."

Photograph: Courtesy of Wonderen Stroopwafels

The commercialization of the product may have incited some complaints, but it certainly was worth the effort as the company brought its treats to traffic-heavy holiday markets in New York City like the one in Bryant Park.

Companies like Starbucks and Dunkin' were clearly paying attention as they began offering seasonal stroopwafel specials and the treat started gaining traction.

Photograph: Courtesy of Wonderen Stroopwafels

In addition to its classic offerings, Wonderen Stroopwafels also serves some visually striking and flavorfully eclectic options, including one bursting with M&Ms, a strawberry blossom creation, a chocolate dip with Oreos one and more.

The mot popular order? The classic caramel stroopwafel dipped in chocolate and topped with caramel sea salt or M&Ms. Authenticity always wins, after all.