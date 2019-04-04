You can get clothes for $1 at this thrift store’s epic sale this month

If you’re anything like Ilana from one of our favorite TV shows Broad City, then you believe in the four R’s: “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rihanna.” One of the easiest ways to participate in the first three is to replenish your wardrobe by shopping secondhand.

In NYC, we have some of the best thrift stores around, and we probably don’t have to tell you the benefits of purchasing duds from these charitable brands. But we’re going to anyway! Shopping a thrift stores helps the planet by reducing excess waste, gives back to charities in need and allows you to scoop up unique, one-of-a-kind threads that no one else has.

On Earth Day (April 20), popular thrift chain Buffalo Exchange is giving everyone an irresistible reason to go out and shop. The company will offer a wide selection of clothing and accessories for men and women for only $1 apiece. Most importantly, all the proceeds will be donated to The Humane Society of The United States' Animal Rescue Team in their efforts to rescue animals from natural disasters and abusive conditions.

Not only will you feel good about giving back, but you can totally justify spending a couple extra dollars on sweet vintage wares and cool throwbacks. Just make sure to hit the ATM before you go—this annual blowout is cash only!