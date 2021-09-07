You can get free coffee and blondies from "The Other Two" coffee truck this week

Look for a purple "Pat's Pick Me Up" truck to get your free treats!

HBO Max is offering free coffee and treats to celebrate the return of The Other Two, the delightfully quick-witted comedy series written and created by former SNL writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

On Thursday and Friday, September 9 and 10, a "Pat's Pick Me Up" truck will be parked at select locations around the city to give out free coffee and "ChaseDreams Blondies."

Head out at the following times and places to get your freebies:

Thursday, September 9

8-10am: Hudson Yards (10th Avenue and W. 31st Street)

11am-1pm: Union Square (Union Square West and E. 17th Street)

2-4pm: Washington Square (Greene Street and W. 4th Street)

Friday, September 10

8-10am: Bryant Park (Sixth Avenue and W. 42nd Street)

11am-1pm: Chelsea (Seventh Avenue and W. 27th Street)

2-4pm: Williamsburg (Bedford Avenue and N. 4th Street)

The show stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as NYC-based siblings of a far more famous, far younger sibling. The two try to figure out their own lives in his increasingly larger shadow and make plenty of fast-paced jokes about the process along the way. In the new season of the critically acclaimed comedy, Pat Dubek (Molly Shannon) becomes the latest famous Dubek family member after she lands her own daytime talk show.

The Other Two is streaming now on HBO Max with new episodes every Thursday.