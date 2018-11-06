News / City Life

Pizza to the Polls will deliver free slices of pizza to your polling place

By Hannah Streck Posted: Tuesday November 6 2018, 12:38pm

Prince Street Pizza
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Daria B.

Happy election day, New Yorkers!

The day that many have been anxiously waiting for is finally upon us. Unfortunately, New York is one of the 13 states across the country that do not have an early voting period. So it's no surprise that long wait times are currently happening at polling places across the city.

Luckily, whether you're taking that completely legal two-hour lunch break, or casually dipping out of work early to vote, one thing may make those lines go a little bit faster. Free pizza delivered to your polling place!

Pizza to the Polls is bringing free slices of pizza to all the awesome people who are waiting to vote across the country. Sixteen pizzas were already delivered this morning to a polling place in Crown Heights. But don’t worry, more pies are on their way!

The organization states: 

“Americans are hungry for democracy and are turning out in record numbers to vote. But that means long lines and sometimes empty stomachs, which might discourage these brave patriots from performing their civic duty.”

Want pizza at your polling place? All you need to do is reach out to the nonprofit via Twitter or Instagram, or report a long poll line via the organization's website. Pizzas are delivered free of charge to the voters from local pizzerias in the area via Slice.

Hang in there New Yorkers, we're gonna make it through this midterm one slice at a time.

Staff writer
By Hannah Streck 44 Posts

Hannah is the Senior Digital Producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

