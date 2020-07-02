You can get married in a New York minute at The “I Do Drive Thru”

It doesn't come with a side of fries, though.

Now there's a way to say "I Do" behind the dashboard.

An Australian company that just started offering elopement and wedding services 10 weeks ago, has launched in New York City with the "I Do Drive Thru."

The 20-minute service (with a $400 price tag, which is not bad considering how much weddings cost these days) can take place anywhere in New York City, including your home. But the real gold is that you can get married in your car.

You don't even have to take off your seatbelt to tie the knot.

It works like this: the officiant meets the vehicle and vows are exchanged with the couple remaining inside their car. Paperwork and rings are passed through the windows, and voilà! You're married!

All you have to do is make an appointment on idodrivethru.us.

The local NYC officiant, Aretha Gaskin, said she thought it would be a fun way to offer weddings in the current climate.

"Stressed couples are looking for a 'no fuss, no muss' situation right now," she said in a statement. "I think they’ll love the simplicity of it all."

I Do Drive Thru says it's offering people a chance to have an affordable "Vegas style" and "retro old-school, 1950s" elopement.

Doing anything in a car is "in" right now, given that we're all trying to social distance and being relegated to tiny gatherings. Zoom weddings just seem so bleak.

Drive-ins are making a comeback, from movies screenings to even drag shows, so it was only a matter of time until getting married was added to the list of things you can do from inside a car—aside from ordering a side of fries.

