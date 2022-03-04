You can get tattooed for Ukraine in this NYC fundraiser

You could win a half-day or full-day of tattooing from one of about a dozen tattoo artists.

New Yorkers who want to help Ukrainian refugees can literally wear their support on their "sleeve" with a new fundraiser spearheaded by Inked NYC.

Inked NYC and Ukrainian tattoo artist Koral Ladna are hosting a raffle to raise money for refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine with proceeds going toward Razom, a Ukrainian nonprofit providing emergency humanitarian support to those directly impacted by the war.

The raffle for tattoo time is certainly a unique way to help Ukraine—so far, NYC landmarks have been lit in blue and yellow to show their support for the Ukrainian cause and people are donating to Ukrainian organizations.

By purchasing a $10 raffle ticket before 8pm on Sunday (March 6), you can try to win either a half-day or full-day of tattooing from one of about a dozen tattoo artists based in NYC and Chicago who have donated their time. Prizes range from $1,000 to $3,000 worth of tattoo time—that's major for anyone who's ever gotten or wanted a tattoo.

Buyers can also purchase an unlimited amount for any artist of their choosing.

The following artists are participating:

@koraltattoo - Full Day

@dead.tattooer - Full Day

@gpignanelli - Half Day

@deannamaffeo - Half Day

@ponylawson - Full Day

@isismuniztattoo - Half Day

@justinsandelli - Full Day

@bradleysilvertattoo - Full Day

@jessmachete - Full Day

@madamartyr - Half Day

@raphaelortiztattoos - Half Day

@alenatattoos - Full Day

@shani.nizan - Half Day

After ticket sales have closed on Sunday, the raffle drawing for each artist will be conducted automatically through an online platform, GalaBid, and winners will be contacted with instructions on how to claim their prize. The total amount raised from ticket sales will be donated directly to Razom at the end of the fundraiser.

If you win, you don't have to get a Ukrainian-themed tattoo, you just win the time with the tattoo artist, although a sunflower (Ukraine's official flower) or its coat of arms are pretty nifty options.