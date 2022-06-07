You can go behind the scenes at one of NYC's iconic museums this month

Try out conservation techniques and take an intimate and interactive journey through this museum.

For this month only, the New-York Historical Society is giving exclusive access to its collections.

The special access is part of a new initiative that encourages people to explore what they stand for dubbed "Civic Season." Made By Us, a coalition of more than 150 museums, historic sites and historical societies, are declaring that Civic Season is the time period between Juneteenth and July 4 and will be celebrating it by opening their respective doors to guests.

The New-York Historical Society has partnered with Airbnb to host special events tied to Civic Season meant to help guests learn more about their respective communities and country.

RECOMMENDED: NYC's 'last' payphone will be displayed at the Museum of the City of New York

This month only, you can get:

Exclusive access to the Center for Women's History, the first institution in the nation within the walls of a major museum dedicated to women's history

A behind-the-scenes look at two extraordinary exhibitions, "Scenes of New York City: The Elie and Sarah Hirschfeld Collection" and "Monuments: Commemoration and Controversy," led by Senior Curator of American Art Wendy Nālani E. Ikemoto, Ph.D.

An in-depth tour of "Our Composite Nation: Frederick Douglass' America," led by Associate Curator Dominique Jean-Louis

A deep dive into one of the world’s largest and most encyclopedic collections of Tiffany lamps led by Curator of Material Culture Rebecca Klassen

And an intimate and interactive journey through the Museum, the Patricia D. Klingenstein Library, and into the conservation lab, to witness firsthand how conservators care for the most invaluable treasures in New-York Historical's collection and even try out conservation techniques on your own.

You can sign up at Airbnb, where these New-York Historical Society's experiences range in price from $40-$65. There are other experiences from other institutions listed here as well. As part of Civic Season, The New-York Historical Society will keep 100 percent of the proceeds from its experiences. (Civic Season is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, American Heritage Chocolate, and the Coca-Cola Foundation.)