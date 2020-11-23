You can go both ice and roller skating at Industry City this year

The rinks are opening just in time for the holiday season.

This winter, you won't have to choose between roller skating and ice skating—you can do both at Industry City.

Industry City is opening its ice rink by Volvo Car USA at the end of Thanksgiving week on November 27 and the beloved Dreamland Roller Rink by Lola Star in December.

"Here at IC, we, fortunately, have the gift of space in a city that so often finds it sparse," said Jim Somoza, Director of Development at Industry City. "We wanted to make sure we used that space in a tactful manner, while also incorporating our diverse tenant base when so many need outlets to create memories and experiences. The addition of both rinks, we hope, will offer New Yorkers not only something to look forward to these days but something to remember for years to come."

This year, Industry City’s ice rink in Courtyard 5/6 will be open during the winter season every Thursday-Sunday until March 1. (It will also be larger than last year's rink!) And when you're not skating on the heated outdoor rink, decorated with tons of holiday décor, you can grab a cup of hot chocolate from Frying Pan Brooklyn next door.

You can skate during the following hours:

Thursdays: 4-8pm

Fridays: noon-8pm

Saturdays: 10-8pm

Sundays: 10-6pm

Tickets are $12 per person, with skate rentals costing $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased on site at Industry City or online.

If you're feeling nostalgic for the olden days of roller skating to groovy tunes, Dreamland Roller Disco is nearby for you on the Factory Floor in Building 1 December through March.

The decision to return to Industry City was a no-brainer for Lola Star, who has had a creative space on the Industry City campus since 2012.

"So many decided to start because it’s the perfect way to stay fit, decrease stress, and have fun while social distancing,” Star said. "Right now, the world needs the experience of collective joy, so I am thrilled that Industry City has given me the opportunity to create these safe experiences of collective, roller disco joy."

Her costumed roller disco parties will be back on these days:

Adult Skate Class: every Friday & Saturday 6-7pm

Dreamland Roller Disco: Every Friday & Saturday 7-10pm

Toddler Skate Party: Every Saturday 10-11am

Kids Skate Class: Every Saturday 11-noon

Family Skate Extravaganza: Every Saturday noon-3pm

Dreamland Discoteque – Roller Disco Brunch Party: Every Sunday 1-4pm

Tickets are $12–$28 per person with skate rentals included with admission. Tickets can be purchased on site at Industry City or online.

Of course, there will be social distancing and face masks required on both rinks.

