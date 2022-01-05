You can grab a drink and get a free COVID test at Henrietta Hudson right now

One of only three remaining lesbian bars in the city, Henrietta Hudson now boasts another claim to fame: it's currently the only bar in Manhattan to also be a testing center, at the moment offering COVID-19 rapid and PCR tests to both patrons and New Yorkers who don't want to wait on line for hours on end (according to Curbed, wait times on premise have peaked at about 40 minutes).

Perhaps most interestingly, it's Henrietta Hudson's own bartenders that have actually been administering the tests since the program kicked off last week. The nose swabs happen on Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm to 3am and on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 6pm to midnight.

Curbed reports that Community Testing Services—"which runs on-site testing for schools, conferences and sporting events—"trained the employees and runs the lab work. According to the outlet, about 400 New Yorkers have gotten their noses swabbed at the bar since the program launched on December 30.

Folks who wish to get tested can wait outside the bar with a drink while awaiting results. If negative, they'll be allowed inside the LGBTQ+ destination. Needless to say, although most bars and restaurants across town are checking vaccine status before allowing patrons in, Henrietta Hudson's new setup adds a layer of safety to going out.

Given the surge in COVID-19 cases all across the city, other unusual testing sites have been popping up. You can now get tested at Grand Central and Times Square's subway stations, for example, and you'll likely be able to find a few at-home tests at some vending machines as well.

In case you need it, here's our primer on how to get a rapid COVID test in NYC.