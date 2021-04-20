You can grab a free joint in Union Square today if you can prove you’re vaccinated

You've got until 4:20pm to get your hands on one.

Happy 4/20, New Yorkers! Here's a piece of information you're sure to appreciate: marijuana activist Dana Beal is giving out free joints to folks that can prove they are vaccinated in Union Square Park right now. No, we are not kidding.

The giveaway, dubbed "Joints for Jabs" by the 74-year-old, is going on until 4:20pm today. See what they did there?

Although you're probably already halfway out the door—beware! You're going to have to present a valid COVID-19 vaccination record card to get your hands on the treat. Once at the park, you'll notice a number of coordinators sitting next to a sign-up table. Go ahead and introduce yourself to them. Here's what to look for:

"Krispy Kreme is giving away donuts [for those with proof of vaccination], the least the medical marijuana movement can do is take a stand up for science," Beal said to the New York Post earlier today. We can't argue with her logic.

The activist, who is also the founder of the Global Marijuana March, told the New York Post that she rolled the joints herself last night, using weed that can no longer be sold since it is past its expiration date. Apparently, the stuff is still "perfectly good."

But there's more: if, for some reason, you can't make it to Union Square today, just make sure to mark your calendar for May 1, when Beal plans to host a similar initiative during the city's Cannabis Parade.

Of course, this year's 4/20 holiday is a special one: just a few weeks ago, New York official finally reached a deal to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The dawn of a new era is upon us.

