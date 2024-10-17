New Yorkers don’t gate keep good spots.

This month, we featured Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis on our October digital cover to celebrate the debut of their concept album, WARRIORS. These New Yorkers know a thing or two about the city—you can hear it in their work!

In between the photoshoot and our interview with them about the massive undertaking that features Lauryn Hill, Marc Anthony, Colman Domingo, Billy Porter, Busta Rhymes, Ghostface Killah, Chris Rivers, Cam’ron, Nas and other artists, we asked them about their favorite spots around the five boroughs, including where to eat and drink.

RECOMMENDED: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis bring The Warriors to musical life

What are your favorite spots in each borough?

The Bronx:

Miranda: Woodlawn Cemetery during the day. It’s much scarier at night, but during the day it’s incredible. You can see everyone from Celia Cruz to Duke Ellington. When we went to the Bronx we spent most of our day there because we couldn’t just stop seeing all these incredible artists and their final resting places. We were by ourselves—just trolling Woodlawn Cemetery alone. It’s an incredible cultural site.

Photograph: Shutterstock/Daniel M. Silva

Manhattan:

Miranda: I’m going to stick up for my neighborhood and say the United Palace Theatre, which is just this hidden jewel. The Broadway house in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building was really the United Palace Theater. It was one of the Wonder Theatres—there was one per borough, and the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn is its cousin. I host a monthly movie night there. So I wanna stick up for that place because it's the fucking greatest.

John Fajardo The United Palace Theatre

Queens:

Miranda: Arthur Ashe Stadium. I spend two weeks in Queens when the U.S. Open happens—I take the 7 train out and I go see all the tennis matches and I get day passes. So that’s my sweet spot: Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Brooklyn:

Davis: I have to say Fort Greene Park. It’s an Olmstead and Vaux design—it was created at the behest of Walt Whitman, and it actually has some bones in it, because there's a tomb for all of these prisoners of war who were on the British ships. The first reason I ever came to Brooklyn was because of Spike Lee, who lived right across the street from the park, just looking over the park, and he shot that amazing sequence in She’s Gotta Have It where it goes into color right at the foot of the monument. That park has been there for me. I live right over in that neighborhood and it's just a magical, wonderful place.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Staten Island:

Davis: I went on a scavenger hunt that the actress Adepero Oduye throws every year, and it brought us to Staten Island one year. We had to take the ferry and then a bus to this amazing overlook. I have to figure out what it’s called. That’s terrible! An unknown beautiful place in Staten Island.

Miranda: The bowling alley! Rab’s, baby! Oh, my Rab’s bowling alley. I remember once in seventh grade taking the 1 to the ferry to the train—another 30 minutes—just so I could bowl and make out with my seventh grade girlfriend.

Photograph: Courtesy Rab's Country Lane

Can you each choose a favorite restaurant in the city?

Davis: Miss Ada. Amazing Mediterranean.

Miranda: Vinatería, in Harlem. It’s owned by this amazing mother-daughter combo.

Davis: I’m sorry, I have to say Clover Hill in Brooklyn Heights. It’s one of the few Black chefs in the world with a Michelin star. You'll spend your whole paycheck there, but it's so good.

Davis: And another restaurant is Robert. It’s at the top of the Museum of Architecture and Design and overlooks the whole of Central Park. It’s really gorgeous.

Photograph: Courtesy of Ezra Pollard

What about bars?

Miranda: My second date with my wife was at Bar Nine, which is around the corner from Ars Nova. Pretty much any bar around Ars Nova.

Davis: I mentioned Angel’s Share when we did the shoot. I haven't been to the new one, but I used to love the old one, which was right next to the Public.

Miranda: What’s the bar that I took the Warriors to after the recording? There’s like a bar in the 28th Street subway station. La Noxe. That place is dope. It’s like a little subway speakeasy. You go into the subway and make a right and you're in a bar.

You can read more about Miranda’s favorite places that Google presented a few years ago.